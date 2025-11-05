Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka held a tombstone unveiling ceremony for her late daughter

The star's firstborn daughter passed away at 24 years old on Thursday, 23 January 2025

On TikTok, the company in charge of the tombstone posted a heartwarming video from the ceremony

Actress Manaka Ranaka recently had a tombstone unveiling for her daughter, Katlego Ranaka, on her 25th heavenly birthday. The Generations: The Legacy star lost her firstborn in January 2025.

The actress, who plays Lucy Diale on the hit SABC 1 telenovela, used the services of Nkomati Tombstones in Limpopo, who delivered on their promise to make the tombstone that she envisioned. A spokesperson from the company revealed that it was a challenging task, but they did it nonetheless.

Ma_sambo posted the TikTok video with the caption that reads:

"On the 31st of August 2025, I made a promise to sis Manaka Ranaka to make a tombstone of any design you wishes and she trusted my word and allowed me and my team to deliver our promise. May God bless our business @Nkomati Tombstones Limpopo. To my team, guys, we did it. It was challenging, but we came out strong."

The Ranaka family confirmed in a statement that she had died from natural causes.

Commenting on the tombstone unveiling, many people were pleased by the work of the company:

Motheo shared:

"I have never seen anything like this before."

mama.babylindo said:

"Your work is incredible."

Kgomotso_Kaygee lauded:

"May God bless you."

Nkhens..dimpsy gushed:

"Ohhhhh, wow, you did great."

Manaka speaks on the day daughter died

The grieving mommy was in an interview with David Mashabela on 17 October 2025, when she recounted the day her daughter passed away.

"When her day arrived, I was at work. There was a new character who would be working closely with me, and just before that scene, I got a call from the hospital to say we needed to come. I called my mom because she was much closer," she shared.

"It was hard to keep a straight face and give this young man who had just joined the show all of me. At the back of my mind, I'm thinking of my daughter, but in the front, I have to do my work."

Manaka had finished shooting a scene when she rushed to the hospital. En route, she called her mother to find out about her daughter's condition, but her heart sank when she was told that she passed away.

"She looks so peaceful," she said.

