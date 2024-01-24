A South African man is proud of his humble home, his pride filled people's hearts

Facebook user Ndů Måphøløbå shared pictures of his well-organised house on a popular home group

People clapped for the gentleman, with some praising him on his neat and clean home while others advised him on how to place his belongs

One proud young man took to social media to showcase his beautiful, humble home; although it's nothing compared to modern design interior decorations, the gentleman was undoubtedly filled with pride and joy for his hard work.

A young South African man shared pictures of his humble home in a Facebook group chat. Image: Ndů Måphøløbå

Source: Facebook

Proud man shows off humble home

Facebook user @Ndů Måphøløbå shared pictures of the inside and outside of his house. In the insides of his home, the young man showcased his screen TV, which was connected to a DSTV decoder; he also showed his bedroom, which was neatly packed, his cupboards and other things in his house. The young man has received over 20K likes on his post.

Taking to Facebook, he captioned his post saying:

"I room ye security, not perfect mara kuyahlaleka show some love."

Take a look:

Inside the house of the young South Afcrian man. Image: Ndů Måphøløbå

Source: Facebook

People show kindness and love

So many folks were touched by the post as they flooded the comment section, showing love and support to the young man while some shared tips on how he could style his home.

Popay La Ha Muthige advised the young man, saying:

"It's very nice..but there on TV you can get 40x40 trunking which can hold all those cables at the same time."

Rixile B. Mavasa wrote:

"Clean but tv too high."

Dôkôdèlàà Ràà Kokwàñîî commented:

"Where did you buy that blind my brother?? Your room is on point."

Thando Ziya was also here for the man's home, adding:

"Nice and clean but the blankets put them some bought two standard pillows and duvet u can't put fittest only."

Pelow Keto said:

"Clean."

Karabelo Mohlakwana was in awe of the young man's room, saying:

"Not perfect?? He'll no, that's a nice clean room."

Source: Briefly News