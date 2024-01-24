One hard-working man showed people the achievement he managed to make after getting approved for a building loan

A TikTok video shows the man and the progress he made with getting a permanent roof over his head

Many people were inspired after seeing snippets of the man's journey to owning a beautiful home

A man got approved for a bank loan and put it to good. The guy posted that he wanted to show exactly how he did it.

A man posted a TikTok video of a new house he built thanks to a home loan. Image: @kabelotshwan941

Source: TikTok

In a video, the man left many people in awe of the building's progress. Online users left comments complimenting the man.

Man builds house in TikTok video

One man, @kabelotshwane941, built a house after getting a home loan. The man started the video by showing a screenshot announcing that he was a successful applicant.

Watch the video below to see his house come together:

South Africans impressed by man's home

Many people commented that the man did well building a house with the money he got. Online users were raving about his win.

user1337946925595 commented:

"Your house is so spacious."

dondlesiba said:

"Congratulations."

MsOpiniongiver

"A blessing."

user7130314871963 gushed:

"Congratulations brother."

favor remarked:

"I'm inspired."

bathamanoto added:

"And here I am contemplating on whether to build or buy a house think iv got my answer."

Fhulufhelo Tshisa applauded:

"You're a very smart man, congratulations."

Sabelo Thabani Ndimande loved the video:

"I saved this video as a reminder for future use."

