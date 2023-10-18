African Bank consolidation loan: How does it work in South Africa?

Debt consolidation is one of the best ways to manage multiple debts. Essentially, a consolidated loan is a big loan awarded to qualifying clients to pay all current loans. It allows one to combine all unsecured debts into one monthly loan repayment. This article highlights the African Bank consolidation loan if you are considering taking this loan.

It is possible to qualify for debt consolidation with bad credit. Photo: Javier Ghersi

Source: UGC

Founded in 1975, African Bank is an authorized financial service and credit provider headquartered in Midrand, Johannesburg. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) licenses the institution as a locally controlled bank.

Does the African Bank consolidate?

The African Bank consolidation loan allows one to bundle up to five loans into a single consolidation loan of up to R350,000. In addition, the bank offers flexible repayment periods ranging from 12 to 72 months.

Requirements to get an African Bank consolidation loan

African Bank has designed its debt consolidation loans to meet its clients' needs. Here are the criteria to meet to enjoy this service:

One must be 18 years old and above

Must possess a South African National ID

One must have an income and provide the latest payslips, ideally for the last three months

Must provide the latest bank statements

Proof of residence

The African Bank was founded in 1975. Photo: Peter Dazeley

Source: UGC

How to apply for an African bank consolidation loan online

With access to the Internet, this application process can now be done in the comfort of your home. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Go to the African Bank website: Click on the ‘’Personal Loans’’ tab Next, click on the ‘’Consolidation Loan’’ link Click on the ‘’Apply Now’’ button Create an account and fill in the application form Click ''Submit''

How much is the cost of the African Bank consolidation loan?

The bank levies the following charges for a consolidation loan. Note that all costs are inclusive of Value Added Tax.

Annual interest rate ranges from 15% to 24 % annual percentage rate (APR)

Monthly administrative fees of R69

A one-off fee of R1,197

Payment and repayment options

African Bank has designed its debt consolidation loans to meet its clients' needs. Photo: PeopleImages

Source: UGC

To pay any monthly charges or make an instalment to repay the loan, African Bank offers the following options:

Use of a cheque to pay at walk-in branches

The bank allows payment using stop orders

Use cash to pay at a local African Bank branch

Opt for payment using Internet transfers by choosing the bank as a beneficiary in an EFT transfer

Use of debit orders

Have the money directly deducted from your income

The bank’s mobile payment mode by dialling *120*255#

Pay online at the bank’s website

Is debt consolidation a good idea in South Africa?

A debt consolidation loan can be beneficial in the following ways:

It helps minimize the stress from debt repayment because there is only one debt to worry about A good debt consolidation strategy can end up in lower interest payments Helps avoid bankruptcy if one is willing to adhere to the payment schedule consistently It offers a complete route to total debt freedom, thus a way out of the turmoil of being over-indebted Early principal payments also increase credit score This strategy will also reduce the calls and letters from collection agencies

The African Bank consolidation loan allows one to bundle up to five loans into a single consolidation. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: UGC

Debt consolidation with bad credit

It is possible to qualify for debt consolidation with bad credit. Nonetheless, paying attention to the terms and conditions is vital because the interest rates on personal loans for poor credit may sometimes exceed APRs on credit cards.

Now that you know the African Bank consolidation loan process, you will consider it if you are looking to find the easiest way to keep up with your credit payments while still having enough money left over.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Online Game card application in 2023: Everything you need to know

If you are a keen Game shopper, Briefly.co.za wrote an article about the online Game card application process as of 2023. How does the process work and who qualifies for the card?

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the process.

Source: Briefly News