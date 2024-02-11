A student at the University of Pretoria had enough of her studies and made a major decision, which she documented

The young lady made a TikTok video showing people the process she went through to end her misery

People were invested in the young lady who made a big decision after studying at the University of Pretoria (UP)

A UP student was a hit on social media. The TikTokker wanted others to see her leave before completing her degree.

A TikTok video shows a University of Pretoria student who quit her studies. Image: @lerath.o / Edwin Remsberg

Many people were fascinated by the video of the university student that got thousands of likes. Online users commented on the relatable video and UP.

UP student quits studies in TokTok video

A TikTok video by @lerath.o shows a woman who attended UP on campus ready to quit her studies. In the video, the student announced that she would be dropping out and filmed a vlog of her experience.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users show former UP student support

Many people were empathetic about the young woman's video. Online users commented and said that they could relate to thinking of dropping out.

Read the comments below:

Starstar wrote:

"I’m happy for you. But watch out for your debts make sure they don’t grow too much."

talisa said:

"Every year I see one of these videos of someone dropping out of UP."

Hluri Nkuna commented:

"I didn’t deregister, I just ghosted them."

champagnemami added:

"It takes real courage to accept that something just isn’t for you. Congrats and all the best for the future!"

cestelle.rachel wished her well:

"All the best on your journey ahead."

