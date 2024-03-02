Data from the Central Energy Fund shows that a major petrol price and diesel price hike is cemented for March

Starting from March 6, motorists will have to pay over R24 per litre as both diesel and petrol are expected to see a hike of over R1.00 per litre

The upcoming price hikes are primarily fueled by the sustained elevated levels of the global oil price amid ongoing Middle East tensions

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been told to brace for a hefty fuel and diesel hike from the 6th of March.

Fuel prices to soar

According to Business Tech, Data from the Central Energy Fund shows that the under-recoveries have pulled back from around R1.30 and R1.50 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively, to around R1.20 per litre for both.

Despite a slight positive shift, the anticipated increase in March is expected to push petrol prices back above R24.00 per litre (95), undoing a significant portion of the relief experienced due to price drops since November 2023.

The combined increases in February and the anticipated hikes in March sum up to nearly R2.00.

Global oil prices soar

The reason prices are going up is mainly because the cost of oil worldwide has been consistently high. This is because of ongoing problems in the Middle East and supply pressures from OPEC+ nations. Additionally, the South African rand is weaker and is trading at over R19.00 to the dollar.

South Africans express frustration

People across the country are frustrated with the rising cost of living. The rise in fuel costs will lead to a ripple effect on other commodities, impacting the economy.

Read the reactions below:

@Mike Lans shared:

"The anc pulling the last bit of money out of us. If the anc comes into power again we ALL need to stand up against them. They bleeding us ALL dry."

@Lockset Lockstar commented:

"Everything is increasing even the number of unemployed people increasing. This is madness."

@Papiki Kwena Mogale said:

"You can't always use petrol hike to prevent accidents during holiday. Everytime when we approach easter holidays this happens."

@Bishop Emanuel exclaimed:

"This country is finished."

@Cosatu Headquarters Braamfontein explained:

"Cost of living is too high for poor working class."

@Sibusiso Jnr Zulu shared:

"ANC last dance. They are fundraising by all possible ways. Vote ANC and stay in poverty."

