The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA wants Government to formally recognise Ancestors’ Day as a public holiday

The National House of Traditional Leaders and the National Khoisan Council said May 8 will be a day to honour African spirituality

Contralesa said South Africans can choose to honour their ancestors according to the customs of their families

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LIMPOPO - South Africans could soon have another public holiday after the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) called to declare May 8 Ancestors’ Day.

The National House of Traditional Leaders and the National Khoisan Council want the government to formally recognise the day as a public holiday to celebrate African spirituality. South Africans have already celebrated seven of the 12 public holidays in 2022.

Civil society groups are lobbying for Ancestors' Day, May 8, to be made a public holiday. Image: Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Sangoma and spiritual storyteller Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi said during an interview with TimesLIVE that spirituality is not just about healing but about the political, health, economic, and social systems.

She added that being invested to rewrite history is remarkable.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Business Tech reports that Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva said the day is meant to be for performing rituals and South Africans can choose to honour their ancestors according to the customs of their families.

He added that declaring the day a public holiday would be a positive instalment toward the total liberation of South Africans.

Mixed reactions

South Africans are divided over the proposed public holiday:

Siya Cya said:

“We are Africans in Africa too long we've been celebrating Western unknown holidays.”

Themba Michaels wrote:

“This country has more holidays than any country in the world now they are lobbying for ancestors’ day. What about leaving those who still suffer to this day?”

Bongi Gazankulu Nxumalo commented:

“Eish please change it to May 12 so it can be tomorrow.”

Shockwave Anderson posted:

“A meaningful holiday to Africans in Africa.”

Pangela Emabalabala stated:

“There are already too many holidays in South Africa. Let people celebrate their ancestors privately at home.”

Alfred Pilirani Solongwe added:

“Connecting with Ancestors will help to reactive your DNA...It is good to remember who came before us.... embrace the sense of belonging.”

Human Rights Day: Sharpeville residents accuse Government of remembering them only once a year

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported on Monday, 21 March, a number of events to commemorate the massacre of 69 people during apartheid are expected to take place in Sharpeville.

However, the current residents feel like Government only remembers them once a year. On this day in 1960, a group of protestors had gathered in the small township outside Vereeniging to protest against apartheid pass laws.

The stand-off between the police and residents resulted in some of the deadliest events during the apartheid era and saw approximately 180 people being injured, according to TimesLIVE. The protestors were unarmed when police retaliated against them.

Source: Briefly News