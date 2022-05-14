Operation Dudula members have taken to the streets of Cape Town as the anti-immigrant movement expanded its operations

The Democratic Alliance has called on residents of the city to reject the movement which calls for the expulsion of undocumented foreign nationals

In the past, Operation Dudula protests have descended into chaos and xenophobic violence against foreigners

CAPE TOWN - Operation Dudula launched on Saturday in Cape Town and caused quite a stir online. The movement seeks to expel undocumented migrants from South Africa.

The Democratic Alliance has urged residents to reject the movement and its belligerent position towards foreigners.

Large crowds have gathered in Cape Town and the police have mobilised in reaction to the situation. The protestors marched through the CBD, singing and chanting as they went.

In the past, Operation Dudula protests have descended into violence and xenophobic attacks. A member of the movement accused undocumented foreign nationals of taking over suburbs are getting involved in drugs and crime according to eNCA.

He went on to say that foreigners are taking jobs and income away from South Africans. The movement believes that South Africans should be placed first.

The Citizen reported that the movement has been accused of causing friction between South Africans and foreign nationals which has often led to violence.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the movement launching in Cape Town

"DA has told residents of cape Town to reject #OperationDudula .lol There's no way South Afrian communities that are directly affected can reject a movement that seeks to address issues that affected them directly. #OperationDudula is for the people by the peoples !"

"Anti-immigrant group #OperationDudula has launched in Cape Town and is now marching through the streets of the CBD."

Stalls burnt down in Alex after clash between foreigners and Operation Dudula

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services(EMS) responded to the burning down of stalls at the Pan Africa Mall in the Alexandra township in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, 11 May.

Initial reports indicate that the burning of several stalls is the result of a clash between foreign nationals and Operation Dudula members in the area.

Robert Muladzi, the Johannesburg EMS spokesperson says they received the call about the burning stalls at around 8:30pm. Muladzi also indicated that approximately six to eight stalls were set alight and fortunately, no injuries were reported

Source: Briefly News