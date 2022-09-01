Members of Operation Dudula have been condemned for allegedly turning away patients based on their skin colour

The vigilante group has been protesting outside healthcare facilities, demanding that foreign nationals are not treated

Their questionable action have raised eyebrows and many people believe Operation Dudula has gone too far

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Operation Dudula has been accused of denying patients seeking healthcare at the Kalafong Hospital based on the colour of their skin. The vigilante group’s questionable methods have raised major red flags and sparked a heated debate on social media.

Operation Dudula has been accused of turning away patients based on their skin colour. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Members of the group have been picketing outside healthcare facilities and allegedly intimidating supposed foreign nationals. Operation Dudula claims they turned away more than 100 patients from the hospital.

The group allegedly hurt a Venda-speaking woman recently, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu tweeted that their actions should be condemned. Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele also condemned the group’s actions.

He said while public medical facilities are overburdened, healthcare staff took a Hippocratic Oath to help those in need. Gungubele said doctors are required to not withhold services regardless of their religion, nationality, race, politics, or social standing.

According to TimesLIVE, he said the government is working hard to improve healthcare in the country. Gungubele added that if the anti-foreigner group continues their protests, it will have dire consequences for patients and the country’s healthcare.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson Phumla Williams said Operation Dudula is victimising patients and hospital employees.

Social media reacts to Operation Dudula:

@maphungubgwe said:

“According to Operation Dudula and their criteria for determining who is and who isn’t South African, two South African Presidents are foreign nationals.”

@bonganimaphos11 commented:

“Yall dudula fans can’t justify that you’re anti-black, we don’t have a problem with checking documents but if you gonna check documents check on everyone, you can’t check only on dark-skinned individuals. There are white foreigners as well, check their documents as well.”

@nzanim posted:

“We need to carry our Dompass and be verified in order to access medical attention. Kangaroo courts, reminds me of Amapogo mathamaga.”

EFF & Operation Dudula members violently clash over foreign nationals seeking healthcare at Kafalong hospital

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported members of Operation Dudula and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) violently clashed outside the Kalafong Hospital. The groups have contrasting views of foreign nationals receiving medical treatment.

The Red Berets believe it is an injustice to turn away people seeking healthcare and have vowed to continue blocking Operation Dudula members from protesting. The anti-foreigner group believes the EFF’s actions should not be tolerated.

According to SowetanLIVE, the altercation quickly turned into a slap fest on Wednesday, 31 August. Operation Dudula member Elias Makgwadi said the group has opened a case against the hospital CEO for harbouring illegal immigrants.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News