A MotoGP champion made the nation laugh when he was training with a Checkers Sixty60 employee

The side-splitting video shows the rider performing stunts, much to the displeasure of the man who is conducting the session

The country’s finest were busting in the comments and found the man’s orders funny

Brad Binder made people laugh when he trained with a Sixty60 deliveryman in a hilarious clip. Image: @bradbinder/ @tertiusdelange431

A video of MotoGP World Champion Brad Binder practising his driving with a Checkers Sixty60 driver conducting the session has netizens in stitches.

The Sixty60 gent’s conduct and constantly reminding the speeding racer that the cones are people has left people laughing uncontrollably.

MotoGP champion trains with Sixty60 deliveryman

@tertiusdelange431 posted the video on his TikTok account, which 481K TikTokkers viewed. The hilarious video shows the World Champion practising how to perform turns. In the video, the Sixty60 driver in the middle of the training centre is shouting orders and jokingly scolding Binder.

As Binder navigates and turns between the training cones, the conductor scolds him and reminds him that the cones are human beings. The pro rider continues his fantastic stunts, and towards the end of the video, he revs the bike before taking off. As he does this, he startles the gent, who ends up shouting, “Brake!” in a way that has South Africans finished.

Brad Binder recently made news when he finished number three at the British MotoGP earlier this month. His podium finish meant he was 36 points away from the top three riders on the championship log. Watch the hilarious video here:

South Africans love the training video

Netizens in the comment section used the opportunity to poke fun at UberEats drivers, known for their unique behaviour while delivering customers’ food.

Searching asked:

“Why don’t Uber Eats drivers do these types of training? They’re always late!”

Ricky joked:

“The biggest biker gang in South Africa.”

DeeDee showed appreciation for them.

“I love them. I swear, as soon as my beer payment goes through, they’re at the gate. No joke.”

PapianoR1 wrote:

“Now we know why they ride like that.”

Jackie Pope remarked:

“Imagine buying 30 eggs only to find out they’re all cracked.”

Rish had a question.

“Do the Mr. D guys also go for the same training? Because it always looks like they are driving on the pavement when you check your food.”

