A loving and caring young lady helped a student who was broke to go home with transport money

The student was not a beneficiary of NSFAS but needed to go home because he was done writing exams

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the young lady for helping another student in need

A lady showed Ubuntu to a young man who needed help. Images: @mantuli_1

A loving and kind young lady helped a student without NSFAS to go home after his exams.

In a TikTok video uploaded by can be seen moving from her res room to the guy at the gate with R200. According to the caption, the young man knocked at the woman's door at 21:30, however, she didn't open.

It wasn't until someone else knocked, telling her a guy was looking for her. She went to the guy and the student told her everything. Initially, the young man wanted someone's number from the girl after he lost it. But because of Ubuntu, the young lady decided to assist the man who had no money to go back home after exams because he was not funded by NSFAS.

Woman helps a student in need

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react with emotions to the clip

The video gained over 700k views, with many online users touched. See the comments below:

@ona♡. said:

"It's so sad being stuck with no plan😪...I know the pain m also still here at res with no plan, lapho I finished writing last week.💔"

@Slie wrote:

"God bless you Nosipho ❤️."

@lwanele_ndwandwe❤️ commented:

"You did well sisi and may your pockets never run dry🤍🙏🏽."

@Hapiness Raspberry Siyongo said:

"Lapho am on the same situation but am so scared of asking people, i have money to go home what I don’t have is food, i keep eating small portions to avoid finishing the little that i have💔."

