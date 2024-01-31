A young woman who studies in Johannesburg took to social media to share an amusing video

The footage posted on TikTok shows @pearl.mothoagae_ clothes packed in various bags and suitcases

She admitted that she had packed all her clothes when she moved to res and struck a chord with several SA students

A Johannesburg student named Pearl went viral on TikTok for her hilarious video showing mountains of luggage. Image: @pearl.mothoagae

A TikTok video of a Johannesburg student with mountains of luggage had netizens entertained.

Johannesburg student shares packing dilemma

A video shared by @pearl.mothoagae_ shows the young woman's three large suitcases, several plastic bags overflowing out of a trolley and some of her other belongings.

And what is in all these bags, you may ask? Well, none other than @pearl.mothoagae_ clothes after she had packed every clothing item she owned when she moved to res. Little did she know she'd face a packing nightmare when it was time to go back home.

"These videos don’t even do it justice ," the young woman admitted in her caption.

See the post below:

SA amused by student's video

@pearl.mothoagae_'s video amused several netizens, while others shared similar sentiments, saying they also overpacked when they moved to res.

Shakirah.Shakirah wrote:

"The trolley gal ."

Sinenhlanhla Masola replied:

"I relate. I literally said home away from home."

Tshenolo commented:

"You're scaring me now cos same, and I haven't started packing ngaze ngiyasola."

slexie_presh05 wrote:

"That didn't work for me last year I wore less than 80% of everything I took and my closets at home were empty!! anyways slay though."

akhananii_m responded:

"3 suitcases + im taking a bus from PTA to East London ."

Iman.M commented:

"Girl!! This is so me!! I was basically relocating with my whole life. Comfort is priority , I cant stand inconvenience ."

Rhandzu.. said:

"I feel you I have to take 3 suitcases in a bus ."

Girl forces herself into mum's suitcase, gets ready to leave for res

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a little refusing to let her mom leave without her left Mzansi netizens in their feels.

A video posted on TikTok by @pensy2012 shows a little lying inside an empty, open suitcase.

According to the young mother, the child, whom she humorously refers to as "teenage pregnancy", wanted to go back to res with her as she was getting ready to head back to varsity.

