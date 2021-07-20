Video of Community Singing in Local Supermarket Has SA Feeling Inspired

A local community is certainly helping South Africans through a very gloomy period with their cheerful singing

The men and women gathered together to show unity in following the looting action that ravaged through Mzansi

Social media users were moved by the touching post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

In the midst of all the chaos following last week's looting action, one community has come together to sing a joyful hymn for South Africa. The inspiring group of men and women took to a local supermarket where much of the unrest first took place and certainly rejoiced as a unified nation.

A video of a group of people singing in a local supermarket is making the rounds on social media. Images: Paul Alcock/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Paul Alcock shared the touching video of Facebook.

"The tide is turning, through prayer God will show His mercy and shield of refuge to the righteous… one of our Spar stores," he captioned the post.

Mzansi social media users were moved by the tear-jerking clip. Many were overjoyed to witness the love and positivity that came out of last week's very difficult situation.

Check out some of the comments below:

Ross McWilliam said:

"The community spirit has been amazing and uplifting!"

Gareth De Wet said:

"Ahhh so good, yay God. Would love to share this."

Anne-Marie Vincent said:

"So incredibly heartwarming and just what I needed to see."

Kim Scholtz said:

"Praise the Lord."

"Let's rebuild": Local woman posts inspiring video showing a united South Africa

In some more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Nonhlanhla Radebe posted an inspiring video on Facebook in the #ImStaying group. The video shows South Africans in various parts of the country cleaning up after the violent protests.

The video is captioned with:

"South Africa will come back. Let's rebuild."

The video got a lot of love online with social media users echoing the sentiments of the clip and sharing their own experiences. The original video was created by Hannah Parak and uploaded to TikTok.

Social media users react to the inspiring video

Unathi Makasinomtha Benelwa Njanjala:

"I'm sooo loving this. GOD help us 2 b stay loving towards each other n united at all times."

Yolanda Samson:

"I'm in tears of joy to see how light always overcomes darkness.THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICAN EARTH ANGELS... THAT IS WHO YOU ARE.THE LIGHT LIVES IN YOU RAINBOW NATION "

Pam Colborne Nunns:

"They tried to break us down with an oversize tantrum - and all they achieved was to unite us, make us stronger and more determined to stand up together! Blessed to live in this beautiful country! "

Nathen van Niekerk:

"I hope this is what we needed to stop this racist talk and make a us family like this videos shows me are."

Delise Ann Grove Frazer:

"Oh hell yes, let something positive come out of the chaos. If it brings the races together, that's fantastic. If it destroys those that perpetuated it, also fantastic. We'll come out stronger as a nation and rebuild this beautiful country."

