South African entertainers Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo among others often dominate headlines with their love for cars

They always make sure to make an entrance, drive off in style or have tongues wagging when showing off their rides online

It is safe to say Cassper Nyovest set the trend for McLarens as more celebs like Big Zulu and King Monada followed

Cassper Nyovest and Somizi Mhlongo have always dominated headlines with their sleek cars. Image: @somizi, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African celebrities have an eye for luxury and their cars are proof. From the likes of Cassper Nyovest who set the McLaren trend for other stars like King Monada and Big Zulu. To Somizi Mhlongo who recently took over Cape Town in style with his green Lamborghini.

A list of SA celebs who have a luxury taste in cars

Black Coffee and Shimza turn heads in Tembisa

Just recently DJs Black Coffee and Shimza took over Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s G Wagons.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Their luxury vehicles are the same make and colour and this had tongues wagging.

X user @XekiHlongwane shared the video on X.

This is not the first time Black Coffee made headlines for his car. Just recently, he showed off his garage filled with nothing but pricey cars.

The supercars were speculated to cost over R20 million. In the viral video, there was the Maserati MC20 which costs R7.7M, the 2015 Ferrari 458 priced at R9.9M and his Bentley Flying Spur has an estimated value of R4.7M.

Bonang Matheba

The list would not have been complete without Queen B in it. The media personality became a hot topic online after she showed off the interior of her sleek Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

The beauty has an estimated value between R2.9 and R4.8 million.

Nothing in Bonang's closet is cheap as she is also a collector of expensive handbags and designer clothing.

Bonang went viral after showing off her stunning Ferrari. Image: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Somizi

The former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo and his friends vacationed in Cape Town. However, it was not their expensive boat rides and endless bottles of bubbles that dominated headlines.

It was however Somizi's green Lamborghini car which had people talking. While others were mesmerised by the car's beauty, others cracked jokes about the taxman from the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The photo went viral on Instagram.

Cassper Nyovest

South African rapper has a range of cars from his R3.6 million Bentley which came customised.

In 2023, the Mama I Made It hitmaker purchased a R4million MacLaren and shut the internet down.

Inno Morolong shows off Mercedes and takes it to church

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong embraced a new chapter in her life by attending church.

Inno Morolong took a video of her showing off her R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz as it received prayers from her church members.

Source: Briefly News