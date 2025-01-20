Controversial influencer Inno Morolong has embraced a new chapter in her life by attending church

Inno Morolong took a video of her showing off her R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz as it received prayers from her church members

The socialite has given praise to God for changing her life and the blessings she has received, and Mzansi has congratulated her

Inno Morolong took her R1.5 Million to church for blessings. Image: @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

South African controversial influencer Inno Morolong is now a churchgoer. The socialite posted several videos on Instagram.

Inno attends church, car receives blessings

Club hostess Inno Morolong shared that she is now embracing a new chapter in her life. Morolong shared a video on Instagram where she showed off her R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz.

In the video, the church members prayed for it and gave the car blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I serve a Mighty God, who every day of 2025 will do exceedingly and abundantly beyond all I can ask or think, IN JESUS NAME," Morolong said.

Mzansi encourages Inno to continue going to church

The socialite has given praise to God for changing her life and the blessings she has received, and Mzansi has congratulated her

@choza_kari said:

"Choza, we have the same holy bible. I believe we will receive our blessings."

@michellemodika encouraged:

"Now, this is the content I signed up for."

@boitumelo_sob said:

"Love this for you Inno."

@househasgreatlooks stated:

"This is beautiful."

Inno Morolong survives car accident

In 2022, Inno Morolong escaped after her car was engulfed in flames following an accident. She narrated to TshisaLive how it went down.

“I was involved in a horrible accident. My car was written-off. I am badly hurt. I almost lost an eye, I am in pain. My whole body, my arm, even my speech is not fine...The car was already in flames. I managed to unlock it."

Morolong continued and said her eyes were bloody as she could not see anything.

Inno and Paul get serious

In a previous report from Briefly News, businesswoman Inno Morolong and radio personality Paul Mtirara are allegedly in a relationship. It is alleged their relationship has gotten very serious, and things are headed towards marriage.

Paul Mtirara also allegedly met Inno Morolong's daughter, and they also cohabitate sometimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News