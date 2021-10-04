Boity has made it official that she was indeed the victim of a violent altercation that resulted in an arrest and a hospitalisation

The rapper was allegedly involved in a fight gone wrong with media personality Bujy Bikwa who threw a bottle at her face which left her wounded

After some silence, Boity has deemed her injury true, making it known that she has pressed charges against the perpetrator

Boity Thulo has made a public announcement confirming that she was involved in a disagreement that resulted in her being physically hurt. The rapper has put out a statement that she has definitely taken the case up with law enforcement and intends to let the justice system handle it correctly.

City Press reported that the culprit is media personality Bujy Bikwa. The former radio host is said to have thrown a bottle at Boity's face, leaving her with an injury that sent her to the hospital.

Boity remained quiet on the issue until she released a statement on her social media confirming the incident to be true.

TimesLive reports that the Ba Kae hitmaker has pressed charges against the individual who assaulted her. Boity has full faith that the law will settle her case as needed. This was quite a traumatic experience for Boity as she asked Mzansi for some space and privacy to deal with the matter.

