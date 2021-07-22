Cassper Nyovest’s adding TV host to his resume, and he’s quite excited

Cassper Nyovest has decided to dabble in TV and seems to be extremely excited about learning this new skill

Announcing his new hosting gig, Cassper explained that he had to take it to fill his time and bring in the green as performing is just not an option right now

Sharing how his 1st day went, Cassper reminded peeps that it is never too late to learn a new skill and it is quite refreshing

Cassper Nyovest is broadening his horizons and adding TV host to his resume. There is no denying that with Cassper’s likeable charm that he’ll be one hell of a host.

Taking to social media to discuss his TV hosting aspirations, Cassper revealed that he is starting his first TV gig and is putting in the hours to make sure he smashes it.

Cassper posted:

“Prepping. Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on SABC in a few months. Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill. It's gonna open up mad doors.”

Cassper dropped a clip explaining his excitement. While Cass is ready to jump on TV, he is a tad nervous as it is not something he has done before. Cass claims he took the gig because he is unable to perform as a result of Covid.

Cassper let fans know that his first day went great. Learning something new is has revitalised him and Cass encourages everyone to do it.

