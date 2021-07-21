Social media users are really impressed by a video of two lovebirds who were on a vacation in the Republic of Maldives

The creatively-shot video clip has many seriously hoping their lovers will one day spoil them with such a baecation

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions where some people say their spouses would have spoiled the scenes in the clip

A lovely couple who recently visited the Republic of Maldives on a baecation is seriously causing a storm on social media. In a video shared by Hannah Newman on Twitter, the clip shows all the details of the trip as the two lovers enjoy their relationship.

It begins with the account holder showing the passports, their entry at the airport as well as at the hotel including the delicious meals they ordered. The post is going viral and also attracted hilarious reactions from some people who tried to shoot their videos using the same technique.

A couple's recent visit to the Maldives has attracted many social media users. Image: @Ewuraci/Twitter

The post reads:

@Nflstarfv said:

“Is like 1 000 a night there, who can afford that unless you got that sugar daddy.”

@Ol_Sqeuwl_Q2 said:

“Can I get the spark notes on how you planned this out lol.”

@BukiOkoro said:

“Looks amazing.”

@Cythierss said:

“Knowing me and my man we would ruin the video so fast.”

@Kgosi_Ya_WHK said:

“What's the title of the song again?”

@Dim_Eme said:

“When is my time coming Lord...?”

@PotMamii said:

“Must be fun to have a boo.”

@IamTorontoGH said:

“Baecation.”

