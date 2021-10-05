Cassper Nyovest Opens Up About Walking Away After AKA Slapped Him: “Cheap Shot”

Cassper Nyovest has made it known that he will not throw a punch in anybody's direction unless it is a boxing ring

Mufasa recently spoke up about the infamous night when rapper AKA slapped him in a club and he simply walked away

Upon his reflection, Cass said that he has no regrets about how he handled the situation because he protected his brand

Baby girl hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest has shared his reflection on his fight with AKA that left him the bud of the joke after walking away from a slap. Nyovest says he would not change how he handled the situation because it preserved his image and led to bigger things for him.

Cassper Nyovest has shared how he feels about the night he fought with AKA. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide

TimesLive reports that while giving his piece about the latest celeb smackdown between Stogie T and Nota, a tweep reminded Cass about his own public fight with rapper AKA.

Nyovest took to Twitter to address the incident that took place in 2015, saying:

"I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! IM RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now?"

On the night of the incident, this is what he tweeted.

Cassper made it clear that despite what everyone else thinks he should have done, not reacting was the biggest reaction because it worked in his favour in the long run.

