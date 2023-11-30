DJ Fresh reflected on his journey in and around the entertainment industry and contemplated putting it in writing

The WAW (What a Week) host revealed that he is considering releasing a book with help from ProVerb

Mzansi is in full support of the Big Dawg's idea and encouraged him to write a memoir

DJ Fresh says he feels ready to write a book and revealed that ProVerb will be involved. Images: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh is looking into putting his entire life and career on paper. The I'll House You hitmaker posted a tweet reflecting on a challenging chapter in his life while saying that he may be ready to release a book. Fresh went on to say that ProVerb offered to help him and fans can't wait to see how the book comes together.

DJ Fresh looks into releasing a book

In his 30-year-plus career in the entertainment industry, DJ Fresh has transitioned from DJing, radio and TV hosting, being a family man, and now a podcast host.

Looking back at his highs and lows, the Big Dawg reflected on his journey in a Twitter (X) post, hinting at closing a certain chapter in his life and/ or career:

"As I close one of the biggest and most trying chapters of my life, I can confidently say that I am now ready for that book!!

It’s no coincidence that ProVerb was on my show the other day, and agreed to be involved in the book!" This is never random!!!!"

Previously, Fresh opened up about leaving law school for the entertainment industry, saying it was all worth it.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Fresh's book

Netizens are looking forward to DJ Fresh's book and encouraged him to make it happen:

Rapper/ presenter, ProVerb cheered DJ Fresh on:

"Let's Go Big Dawg!!"

djmilkshake was delighted:

"Finally!"

refiloer said:

"I can’t wait to read it Grootman."

murozvi_mukaranga was enthusiastic:

"We are waiting king!"

ElephantsFx said:

"About time."

flower_ofthe_universe reflected:

"Wow, what a last few years. Let's go Big Dawg!"

mskhalifa.dubai advised:

"Looking forward to a good read. Be patient with yourself whilst you’re at it."

DJ Fresh admits to doing own make-up

