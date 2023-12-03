A woman's tutorial showing how to change a tyre in just 10 steps is going viral on social media

She posted a TikTok video that shows the 10 steps that anyone can easily follow if they have a flat tyre

Netizens from across the world appreciated the lesson and said it would come in handy in emergencies

A woman demonstrated how to change a tyre in a TikTok video. Image: @travelbuddyja

One woman is gaining widespread applause for her 10-step tutorial on changing a tyre.

Her video demonstrating how easy it can be for anyone faced with a flat tyre was uploaded on the TikTok account @travelbuddyja.

How to change a tyre

The steps include essentials like getting the spare tyre, loosening the lug nuts, utilising the car jack to elevate the vehicle, unscrewing and removing the punctured tyre.

She then replaced it with the spare, attached the lug nuts, lowered the car, and tightened the lug nuts. The last two steps are the optional hand washing, and finally, being back on the road.

Tyre video becomes a viral hit

The boss babe made the process look less intimidating in the 33-second clip and it was a hit among viewers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show gratitude

TikTok users expressed gratitude for the practical lesson, acknowledging its usefulness in emergencies.

See some of the comments below:

@Shashy1 said:

"My problem is knowing where to put the jack cause I might put it right under the door and mash it up."

@keshon-dancer-official posted:

"Next time put a tyre under that car just in case that jack fails."

@Nwabi shared:

"I think I know the theory part but practicals is another story."

@Boitshoko_d commented:

"I would either call my insurance company or my husband, one of the two."

@hlehle wrote:

"Big up, everyone should learn this skill."

@valentia.25 shared:

"I'd just stand and wave at incoming cars, being an actual damsel in distress.One will eventually stop."

@FardosaHassan1 added:

"The girlies are super proud of you hun."

@Ntokozo posted:

"Nope. I'm not that independent."

