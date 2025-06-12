The salary of a ward councillor shocked many people on the internet, while many were left confused

Despite receiving a car allowance, many people still couldn't believe the actual amount of the ward councillor's earnings

South Africans reacted to the payslip, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts

A payslip of a ward councillor has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many across social media both stunned and disappointed.

A woman showcased a payslip of a ward councillor that left many South Africans confused. Image: @lifereset_za

A TikTok video of a ward councillor's payslip, shared by TikTok user @lifereset_za, has sparked outrage on social media in South Africa. The payslip reveals a monthly salary of R17,537.69, along with a R3,400 cellphone allowance and a R5,845.90 car allowance, leading many to question the earnings of public officials.

The inclusion of cellphone and car allowances revealed a common misunderstanding about government pay. Although these allowances supplement base salaries, the overall compensation seemed modest, prompting public concern that the earnings are inadequate for positions wielding significant influence over local development and service delivery. This salary disclosure led to broader questions about public sector compensation in South Africa.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to become a ward councillor

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa, to become a ward councillor, you need to stand for election and be chosen by the voters of your ward. Submit required documentation to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), either through a political party or as an independent candidate, and engage with the community to promote your candidacy.

Many social media users initially assumed that these officials earn significantly more, especially considering the responsibilities they shoulder within local government. The gap between expectations and actual figures has triggered reactions from disbelief to outrage, with South Africans expressing their opinions online.

A woman publicly revealed the salary of a ward councillor. Image: @lifereset_za / TikTok

SA confused about ward councillor's salary

Sothandokuhle🇿🇦

"Depends on the municipality’s level. I know a PR councillor who earns 40k."

Carlos said:

"The ward councillor in our area back in 2014 bought an A4, a Benz (SUV), and a house within a year. He served us well."

Mrass said:

"It's a good salary considering that you don't need a matric to be a councillor."

Zee added:

"Yho! This is disappointing; it's nothing. Does it vary with municipalities? My ward councillor, Ward 112 in Midrand, deserves Cyril's salary. That woman is gold."

Aphiwe Mazuthu said:

"Lapho, I thought they were earning boma 40k."

Sgurumba

"This money is nothing compared to the death threats they face every day."

Mark

"I heard they can earn up to R60k."

N30_Ekasi

"I thought councillors earn more than 50k."

Sphephile Ngcobo said:

"Councillors are paid according to the municipality's grading. Their salaries are not the same."

Sihlengamshishi commented:

"Where I live, they get R30k."

isaaclehlohononom said:

"This is a grade 4 municipality. Ask for grade 6 or metro, you're all gonna cry."

