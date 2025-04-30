Content creator @Liferesetwithboni shared a video breaking down a nurse's salary, showing that after 14 years of experience, they earn a regular monthly pay of R48,706 plus overtime

The experienced nurse who works at a clinic from 7 AM to 4 PM received a total of R104,906 in one month, including bonuses, with a net pay of R68,000 after deductions

South Africans had mixed reactions in the comments, with many pointing out that the bonus made the salary seem unusually high and questioned if this was what most nurses earn

A content creator shared a clip showing how much skilled nurses earn, sparking a debate on the accuracy of the payslip. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

Cape Town-based content creator @Liferesetwithboni, who regularly shares job information, including internship opportunities and salary breakdowns across various industries, recently posted a video revealing how much a nurse with 14 years of experience earns in South Africa this April.

In the video, she breaks down the monthly earnings of an experienced nurse working at a clinic, sparking debate among viewers about whether the figure truly represents typical nursing salaries in the country.

The content creator explained that the featured nurse holds a R425 diploma in general psychiatric, community and midwifery, with approximately 14 years of work experience. Working at a clinic from 7 AM to 4 PM, their payslip showed a regular monthly salary of R48,706.

With overtime adding R6,329 and a substantial bonus of R48,760, the nurse's total earnings for the month reached R104,906. After deductions of R36,148, the net pay amounted to R68,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I really think nurses get paid well," the content creator commented, also mentioning opportunities for nurses to study and work in Germany, where they could earn around R30,000 even while studying.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

How to become a nurse in South Africa

For those interested in pursuing nursing as a career, there are several paths available in South Africa. According to Dr Ann van Zyl, Training and Development General Manager at Mediclinic Southern Africa, aspiring nurses can choose between three qualification routes:

A one-year Higher Certificate in Nursing, registering graduates as auxiliary nurses with the South African Nursing Council (SANC).

A three-year Diploma in Nursing, allowing registration as a general nurse.

A four-year Bachelor of Nursing degree, leading to registration as a professional nurse.

Many institutions offer these qualifications, including Mediclinic's Learning Centres located in major business hubs across Southern Africa. Applications for nursing programmes typically open in May each year, with entrance requirements including Grade 12 English, mathematics or mathematical literacy, and biology or natural science.

A woman shared a clip showing how much a nurse in SA earns, sparking debate. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the salary breakdown

The salary breakdown sparked varied reactions from South Africans in the comments section.

@AmandaBaliGovu questioned:

"But why do people submit payslips with outliers like bonuses, which are not a true reflection. Submit your normal salary with nothing coming once in a while. Overtime is ok if you work overtime throughout, or it's part of day-to-day operations."

@WiseyDeLaDávila suggested:

"She's probably a grade 2 PHC specialist and or operational manager PHC."

@BennyThobejane echoed concerns about the bonus inclusion:

"But why do people submit their pay slips in the months that they are getting paid bonuses? That's not true reflection..."

@PkeeyHlabisa speculated about the workplace:

"That's a Private Hospital nurse or he or she works for NGOS."

@MologadiLehlogediLaBatlokwa laughed:

"I'm laughing at comments 😂 Nurses who are saying 48k a month is too much for a nurse are those nurses that can go to foreign countries for 50k because they think nursing in South Africa won't give them that amount."

3 other salary stories making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a cloud data engineer with no degree earning a staggering salary, leaving many South Africans with chest pains.

recently reported on a cloud data engineer with no degree earning a staggering salary, leaving many South Africans with chest pains. A community service dentist's payslip went viral on TikTok, impressing South Africans with the substantial earnings during the mandatory community service year.

A frustrated gentleman from Limpopo sparked debate when he questioned why colleagues doing the same job receive different salaries.

Source: Briefly News