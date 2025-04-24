A social media content creator from Limpopo shared his frustration about salary differences among people doing the same job

In his video, he points out that some colleagues are raising four children on the same salary he struggles to support just himself with

Many South Africans responded with their thoughts on why salary differences exist and shared tips on managing finances better

One man shared a clip asking why people don't earn the same salary while doing the same job. Images: @kabelovincent.seloanesibanyoni

A social media content creator expressed his shock about the different salaries people earn while doing the same job, pointing out how some colleagues manage to raise families on wages he can barely live on himself.

Content creator @kabelovincent.seloanesibanyoni, who runs a Facebook page featuring fun content and information on current events from Limpopo, shared a video at the end of April, speaking directly to the camera about wage differences.

In the video, he says:

"No, nah nah nah! There is no way that we are earning the same salary, yes we may be working the same job but we are not earning the same salary. Some people are raising four kids on this salary – four! I can't even raise myself. HR must explain something."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Why salary differences happen

While many people might work at the same company doing similar tasks, they often don't earn the same salary. There are several legal reasons for these differences.

Companies often pay more to employees who have worked there longer due to their greater experience. Having higher qualifications or special skills can also lead to better pay. People who perform better at their jobs might receive higher wages or bonuses than their colleagues.

Sometimes, location affects pay, too. Wages can differ across regions or cities based on the cost of living or industry standards in those areas.

However, when none of these factors apply and employees find themselves earning less than others for the same work, it could be discrimination. South African labour law protects workers from unfair pay differences based on race, gender, age, disability, or other protected characteristics.

One local gent shared a clip on salaries that sparked a debate. Images: @kabelovincent.seloanesibanyoni

Tips from the comments section

@Edward Roets suggested:

"Everyone gets the same money, we just have different spending habits. Stop spending on branded stuff when the cheap one does the same thing. Stop trying to impress people at a groove, they aren't paying your bills."

@Kuda Mars offered this advice:

"Akere, during the interview process, you were asked if you are married and have kids, and you said NO... Always say YES, even if you don't."

@Ayanda Ntokozo shared her struggle:

"I remember that time when I was raising 15 (8 kids & 3 teenagers & adult) and with less than 10k."

@Retshepile Tafeni pointed out:

"Read your contract with understanding before you sign it next time. There is an incentive the company adds to your payment if you have kids🤣😅."

