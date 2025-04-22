A young South African model answered some of the popular questions Mzansi always asks him

The chap revealed his beefy salary and made many people wish their looks at least paid the bills

Social media users were impressed by the amount of money made in the industry and took notes from the professional model

A young South African man living with vitiligo turned his unique look into a career after becoming one of the country’s booked and busy models.

Besides making good money in the industry, the chap also gets to rub shoulders with some of the big names in the entertainment world.

Model salary in South Africa

Rasaq Omogbolahan, a South African model, shared the amount of money people make in the industry. The young chap, who has now become an international model after capitalising on his good looks, gave Mzansi a full breakdown.

He mentioned that people could make around R4,000 to R6,000 a day, depending on the client you’ve booked. Omogbohalan explained that a model can get booked by various clients a day, and they all pay a daily rate of a couple of thousands:

“Sometimes you can get booked for three shoots a day. So it’s R4K, R6K and can go up to R15,000 for a day rate.”

The chap has earned about R150K on one shoot, which made a lot of people consider modelling. He also explained that TV commercials pay more money, and people get paid better R60, 000 - R200, 000.

As an international model, Omogbohalan explained that just like any other job, models also experience major deductions from their agencies:

“Let’s say you do a shoot for Mr Price internationally. The sandwich brand size as Mr Price there would pay you R150,000, but here, Mr Price would pay you R16,000 and then your agency still has to take their deductions and pay taxes.”

Omogbohalan shared that a model’s fortune is measured by how much they work.

Mzansi intrigued by modelling industry

A South African chap shared a model’s beefy salary and enticed many people to join the industry:

@Olga said:

“I’m watching and listening attentively, knowing that I will never be a model.”

@𝙊𝙬𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙋𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙤⭐️ commented:

“*Closes grade 12 math textbook.”

@iiamashley_scarlett confirmed:

“As a TV commercial model, he’s not lying.”

@Hunter asked:

“What’s the most you’ve made from a shoot?”

@thegr8don🦒🐄 🐼 responded:

“Lol, approximately R150k from one shoot.”

@dumisa_dee 🎀 shared:

“The agency fee is the reason I stopped and SARS still takes their cut. The casting will be on request’ but you get to the venue and still wait past the call time.”

