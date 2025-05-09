A woman unveiled the payslip of a call centre agent with just a matric certificate, which shocked the nation

The lady shared how a person works as an inbound agent and the perks the individual gets on top of their salary

Comments poured in from online users who were impressed and inquired about more information about the job

One woman in South Africa shocked the nation after she showcased the paycheck of a call centre agent.

A lady showcased a call centre agent's salary that shocked South Africans online. Image: Boni Xaba/Facebook and Mixetto/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Call centre agent's salary unveiled

The woman is notorious for showcasing people's salaries, came through yet again with another banger as she took to her Facebook account under the handle Boni Xaba.

Boni Xaba was left stunned before she showcased the call centre agent's salary as she expressed the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Guy, tell me, how do you earn this much as a call centre agent? How is this possible?"

She then proudly shared the payslip as a call centre agent earns, revealing impressive monthly earnings that have since gone viral. The person gets R2k for a living allowance while the salary is R31,727.69. Boni added the individual work as inbound, where they just answer calls. The total earnings for the person are R33,790.17.

Boni ended off by saying that the individual only has a matric certificate. The revelation left many people in shock, with some expressing disbelief at the figures, given the widely held perception that call centre work is low-paying, and the post has garnered thousands of views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the call centre agent's pay slip in the video below:

SA chimes in on the call centre agent's salary

The viral post has sparked a national conversation around job expectations, salaries, and the value of transparency in the workplace. Many young South Africans are now re-evaluating career options they may have once overlooked.

Basetsana Bassie Lobakeng said"

"The owner of that salary slip has garnishments - that's wild!... that looks like a Papgeld garnish..lol."

Anthea Adams wrote:

"Ja, and they don’t even answer their calls!"

Mma Mabotha expressed:

"For a child, his dad is busy parading his payslip instead of willingly taking care of him."

Lungile P Matsane

It's possible replied:

"Bonnie, share your email address. I want to show you something."

KE EY EH commented:

"May you kindly assist with the company name, or as a good-paying call centre company?"

A woman shocked South Africans with a call centre agent's salary. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

5 Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News