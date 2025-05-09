“How Is This Possible”: Woman Unveils Call Centre Agent’s Payslip, Leaves SA Stunned
- A woman unveiled the payslip of a call centre agent with just a matric certificate, which shocked the nation
- The lady shared how a person works as an inbound agent and the perks the individual gets on top of their salary
- Comments poured in from online users who were impressed and inquired about more information about the job
One woman in South Africa shocked the nation after she showcased the paycheck of a call centre agent.
Call centre agent's salary unveiled
The woman is notorious for showcasing people's salaries, came through yet again with another banger as she took to her Facebook account under the handle Boni Xaba.
Boni Xaba was left stunned before she showcased the call centre agent's salary as she expressed the following:
"Guy, tell me, how do you earn this much as a call centre agent? How is this possible?"
She then proudly shared the payslip as a call centre agent earns, revealing impressive monthly earnings that have since gone viral. The person gets R2k for a living allowance while the salary is R31,727.69. Boni added the individual work as inbound, where they just answer calls. The total earnings for the person are R33,790.17.
Boni ended off by saying that the individual only has a matric certificate. The revelation left many people in shock, with some expressing disbelief at the figures, given the widely held perception that call centre work is low-paying, and the post has garnered thousands of views, likes and comments.
Take a look at the call centre agent's pay slip in the video below:
SA chimes in on the call centre agent's salary
The viral post has sparked a national conversation around job expectations, salaries, and the value of transparency in the workplace. Many young South Africans are now re-evaluating career options they may have once overlooked.
Basetsana Bassie Lobakeng said
"The owner of that salary slip has garnishments - that's wild!... that looks like a Papgeld garnish..lol."
Anthea Adams wrote:
"Ja, and they don’t even answer their calls!"
Mma Mabotha expressed:
"For a child, his dad is busy parading his payslip instead of willingly taking care of him."
Lungile P Matshe
replied:
"Bonnie, share your email address. I want to show you something."
KE EY EH commented:
"May you kindly assist with the company name, or as a good-paying call centre company?"
