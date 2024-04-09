A group of men left South Africans outraged after they were seen eating food from a street vendors

The video went viral on social media, causing a huge stir among netizens, with many calling them out on their bad behaviour

People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the subject

Street vendors earning an honest living were interrupted by a group of young men, and the video is circulating online.

Mzansi was not impressed by this group of men who ate street vendors' food without paying. Image: The Instigator

SA is outraged by men eating food from street vendors

The footage shared by The Instigator on Twitter shows a group of men approaching the street vendors, and as they arrived closer to them, the young men stood in front of them and began eating their food without paying, and the street vendors stared at the men in shock. Once they were done eating, they left as if nothing happened.

The young men's behaviours towards the street vendors angered many people online, with many calling them out about how poorly they were raised to display such treatment. The clip generated over 434K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on Twitter, with one person saying in the comments:

"You can’t do that to someone who's trying to make an honest living, guys. I hope they choke."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is not impressed

Many people took to the comments section to express their disapproval of the men's behaviours, which they displayed in the video clip.

Musa said:

"And they stood there like that because they know there will be no consequences. Some people raised rotten humans."

Daniel ola added:

"If real, it is very unfair to the seller."

Sindiswa wrote:

"This is so disrespectful."

Gloriaaa commented:

"Bathong, what barbaric behaviour is this one."

Orch man simply said:

"Speechless."

