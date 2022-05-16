A disturbing video of a truck driving with great speed on a highway has been doing the rounds on social media

The massive vehicle was seen moving in and out of the traffic lanes as it dodges other cars on the road

According to the Facebook post which has over 50K views, the truck had apparent brake failure

A chilling video of a truck driving recklessly on a highway left South African online users stunned.

A truck driver handled a tricky situation like a boss. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The clip shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook, shows the massive vehicle driving with great speed as it veers between other trucks and vehicles on a road. He is even seen sandwiched between a van and another larger truck and fortunately makes it out as he continues on his escapade.

According to the post, the truck had brake failure, presumably prompting the driver to drive in an alarming manner to keep the vehicle from crashing as it couldn’t stop.

“Nida apparent brake failure… Driver did brilliant under the circumstances,” the post was captioned.

While it is unknown when or where exactly the incident took place or how the ordeal ended, several Saffas lauded the driver for his sharp skills in the moment of crisis.

The video was also shared on Twitter:

Check out some of the reactions on Facebook:

Clarins N Rico Stanley

“The driver must be commended for keeping it together, I don’t think I could have, hope it all ended well.”

Wilfred Mapulanga commented:

“The driver of the van risked his or her own life by not giving way to the truck driver under distress. Sometimes it's not about being right but using common sense.”

Seb Lalloo asked:

“Did he build up so much momentum that he could overtake on an incline?”

Yasmeen Wood Dove said:

“Poor driver and also stressful for others on the road.”

Seluh Mvuselelo Mdluli wrote:

“Maybe in South Africa, we have to learn that if the truck comes behind you in unusual truck speed or high speed as road user you must give the way let him pass until he reached the ArrestorBed ... that was my Opinion nje nothing personal.”

Taxi caught on video swerving across busy road before crashing into SUV

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on a chilling video showing a taxi driver veering all over the road and ultimately having a serious collision has left the cyber community horrified.

The clip was shared by Twitter account @crimeairnetwork and shows that the footage was taken by persons travelling in the vehicle behind the taxi. The taxi is seen veering in and out of the traffic lane for a while before it drives completely onto the roadside of the highway.

The driver quickly tries to get back on the road but crashes into an SUV in the neighbouring lane. The two vehicles collide into each other in the middle of the road, sending one man (presumably the driver) flying out of the taxi.

Source: Briefly News