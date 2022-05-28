Dashcam footage shows the moment a truck driver is involved in a huge accident after losing control of the vehicle

The clip shows the driver busy on his smartphone and at one point he even steers the truck with his elbow, in addition the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was flung around the cabin

The crash once again shines the spotlight on the dangers of distracted driving and more closely on the common occurrence of drivers being distracted by their phones

A truck driver will have a hard time explaining to his employers why he was using a mobile phone while driving. The driver's behaviour caused a huge accident and in addition to the distracted driving he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The statistics are alarming, in the United States one in every four road accidents is caused by texting and driving, reports personal injury law firm EdgarSnyder. A driver's concentration to answer one text message takes five seconds away from focusing on the road.

An example of how dangerous texting and driving can be was caught on dashcam footage of a South African truck driver, reports SA Trucker. The driver goes so far as to steer the large vehicle with his elbow as he focuses on the mobile phone. A few moments later he found himself flung around the cabin after losing control of the truck and the golden rule of not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Arrive Alive, studies have suggested that texting while driving is riskier than driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dangers of falling asleep behind the wheel captured in scary dashcam clip

A shocking clip recording on a truck's dash-cam captures the moment the driver falls asleep and topples off his seat, losing control of the truck, Briefly News reports.

The viral clip of the incident, which took place in 2021, caught the attention of social media users who commented that the driver either suffered a seizure or had major fatigue. Research on South African roads has indicated that driver fatigue plays a role in as many as 20% of accidents and 25% to 30% of fatal crashes.

The clip was posted by SA Trucker who indicated a time stamp on the dash-cam footage that shows it took place last year. The driver quickly loses control of the truck and appears to pass out, with fatigue being a possible reason.

