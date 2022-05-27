A video of a truck overturning after hitting the barriers on a South African road has gone viral and shows the dangers drivers are faced with

The tipper truck is filmed entering a sharp bend at a fast speed, in fact it's traveling a lot faster than it should be

SA trucking groups say the best way to tackle a bend like the one shown in the video is to reduce speed

A video of a side tipper truck toppling over an armco barrier has gone viral on social media and draws attention to driver conditions.

The incident could have been avoided by the driver in question slowing down ahead of taking the corner, but also calls into question the lengths that side tipper truck drivers go to in order to ensure demands are met by their companies.

This accident could have been avoided if the driver slowed down prior to navigating the corner. Image: Youtube

It's a good thing that cameras are so ubiquitous these days as it allows people, companies and governments to monitor things a bit closer, and this video of a side tipper truck involved in a huge accident is a good example.

The clip was posted by our good friends SA Trucker, who promote safe truck driving in the country, and it shows a driver entering a bend with too much speed and ultimately ends in an accident with so much force that the truck overturns.

Road safety organisation Arrive Alive advocate for defensive driving and keep your distance and maintain a safe speed. The only thing speed will increase is your chance for a crash, according to Arrive Alive.

SA truck driver dozes off behind the wheel and causes massive crash, shows dangers of suppressing fatigue

A shocking clip recording on a truck's dash-cam captures the moment the driver falls asleep and topples off his seat, losing control of the truck, Briefly News reports.

The viral clip of the incident, which took place in 2021, caught the attention of social media users who commented that the driver either suffered a seizure or had major fatigue.

Research on South African roads has indicated that driver fatigue plays a role in as many as 20% of accidents and 25% to 30% in fatal crashes.

Source: Briefly News