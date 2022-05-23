A Zambian truck spotter Che Geuvarah's reaction to a gleaming Volvo truck driving toward him has gone viral on social media

The clip has garnered over 200 000 views and shows the man dancing and singing as the silver truck approaches

Geuvarah is a TikTok content creator and his videos show off his dancing and energy; this one filmed in Southgate, Zambia is a vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A clip of a man going ballistic on the side of the road as a Volvo truck approaches has gone viral. The content creator Che Geuvarah is filmed as he watches the truck arriving in the distance and can't hide his excitement.

The sight of a Volvo truck sent Zambian Che Geuvarah into absolute delirium. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

SA Trucker reports that Guevara was filmed singing and dancing as a gleaming Volvo truck heads toward him and the driver flashes its lights and yanks the horn.

The truck driver's gesture is beautiful and sums up the interaction between him and the Volvo fan. Guevara lives in Solwezi, Zambia.

According to Wikipedia, Volvo Trucks was formed in 1928 and in 2016 was the second-largest manufacturer of trucks in the world and manufactured in Sweden and Belgium.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African aunty jamming hard to 2Pac's California Love in the car is something Mzansi can relate to

A woman dubbed 'Suzuki Aunty' was seen jamming in her car at a traffic light to 2Pac's classic, California Love, Briefly News reports.

The song, which features legendary Dr Dre, is a 90s and 2000s hit and the footage of the woman was recorded by a fellow motorist. Many who watched the clip speculated that she had smoked something as her dance moves were pretty wild for someone behind the wheel of a car.

The video went viral with many commenting that the Suzuki Swift driver must've had a good day and that she probably had just dropped her children off at school. Dancing in the car is not uncommon, with many people suggesting that they can't get enough of busting moves while driving even.

Source: Briefly News