A video of a lady dancing in her car to 2Pac and Dr Dre's classic song California Love has gone viral with many commenting that it's the music that made her show off wild dance moves

The woman, driving a Suzuki Swift, is thankfully performing and having a good time while waiting at a traffic light intersection

Many people who watched the video speculated that she must have smoked something and that's why she has outrageous dance moves

A woman dubbed 'Suzuki Aunty' was seen jamming in her car at a traffic light to 2Pac's classic 'California Love'. The song which features legendary Dr Dre is the 90s and 2000s hit and the footage of the woman was recorded by a fellow motorist.

Many who watched the clip speculated that she had smoked something as her dance moves were pretty wild for someone behind the wheel of a car.

A woman's wild dance moves were caught on camera by a fellow motorist while waiting at a set of robots. Image: Dala U Crew / Facebook

South Africans don't have a problem dancing it seems, even if it's in the car as Dala U Crew reports. A woman was spotted stationary at a set of traffic lights and jamming hard to 2Pac and Dr Dre's 90s and 2000s hit California Love.

The video went viral with many commenting that the Suzuki Swift driver must've had a good day and that she probably had just dropped her children off at school.

Dancing in the car is not uncommon, with many people suggesting that they can't get enough of busting moves while driving even reports City Data.

South Africans reacting to the viral video had this to say:

Lee-Anne Kannigan said:

"If this isn't me in traffic my jam is baby shark x Jauz.... if you know you know.'

Paul Budhai said:

"I think running stomach coming, so that's the way to calm it down."

Sheena Tika said:

"Oh my word!! With the video muted I thought she was having a seizure behind the wheel."

Hennie Bekker said:

"Awsome I do it aswell when our club songs of the past comes up lekker man"

