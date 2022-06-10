It is getting cold outside and one thirsy Mzansi stunner is on the lookout for a man to cuddle her warm

Twitter user @Thuli_Dlaminie is not about to spend this winter alone, so she took to her page to make her availability known

While many thirsty men lined up to take her out, some warned the beautiful woman against dating because of the cold

One Mzansi babe is not about to spend this winter alone. It is cold outside and the good sis is looking for a willing man to make these chilly nights a lot toastier.

Twitter user @Thuli_Dlaminie is not about to spend this winter alone, so she took to her page to make her availability known. Image: Twitter / @Thuli_Dlaminie

Source: Twitter

These cold winters nights’ demand cuddles and that is what leads to so many getting into relationships this season. One Mzansi babe is on the prowl for a man to make the cold winter nights a little hotter.

Twitter user @Thuli_Dlaminie is open to cuddles this winter. The good sis posted a cute snap on Twitter to show what she has to offer and let the men of Mzansi know that she is available. Yes, babes, put yourself out there.

“How I wish To Be Someone’s Girlfriend before Winter ends #uMjoloWithAzola”

Thirsty men line up to take the beautiful woman out and keep her warm

While, looks like our girl has herself a catalogue of men to choose from, LOL. Winter is a dangerous season peeps, remember that nappies are not cheap.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@BuddyNthite was there and ready:

“Can I slide ”

@molefihoohlo wanted to make sure his heart was still safe after winter, LOL:

“Then what happens after winter ends?! ”

@uNkosikhona_ believes there are safer ways to keep warm:

“Rather buy a heater, men will hurt you and leave you like nothing happened.”

@maker262 feels sis should chill:

@Thabang62347322 went in:

