Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's arrival in a carriage, complete with a gold crown, for his birthday eve party sparked massive controversy online over the idolisation of religious figures

The elaborate scene, detailing the pastor's regal display, was shared in a viral video on TikTok, gaining millions of views

Social media users had intense mixed feelings, with many citing Biblical warnings against worshipping humans, while others defended the display

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was treated like a king during his birthday eve celebration. Image: @Elaigwuchris

Source: Twitter

A video showcasing Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's lavish entrance at his birthday eve celebration sparked a fierce debate online about religious leader idolisation and modern worship practices, with the pastor appearing in a king's robe and a crown.

The clip, shared on TikTok by user @firstflights, quickly went viral, garnering many views and thousands of comments from social media users, many of whom expressed discomfort while others defended the pastor.

The dramatic entrance began with Pastor Chris arriving in a carriage, dressed in a royal red robe and topped with a shining gold crown. Adding to the theatrical display, two men wearing large angel wings walked on either side of the carriage. When the man of God stepped out, and men dressed in robes quickly cleared the way for him to walk, leading him toward the stage while the surrounding crowd cheered aggressively.

A stage fit for a king

The dramatic sight became more pronounced when the pastor reached the stage. TikTok user @firstflights showed a golden chair that had been prepared, placed among similarly decorated couches, completing the image of a royal court. The clip was captioned with a note stating that it was the pastor’s birthday eve celebration, leading viewers to wonder how the actual birthday would be.

The pastor's dramatic entrance became a major debate online, with many warning against idolising humans. Image: @Elaigwuchris

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to Pastor Chris’s lavish celebration

The video went viral, garnering 2.4M views, 128K likes, and 10.7K comments from social media users who mostly expressed discomfort with the scene. Critics cited Biblical warnings against the idolisation and worship of human beings, questioning whether the display was appropriate. They noted that the entire scene felt unsettling, with some viewers calling the grand entrance weird and scary. Others, however, defended the spectacle, criticising those who questioned the scene, arguing that their complaints were rooted in double standards. They pointed out that critics were comfortable worshipping celebrities and actors but complained when a man of God was shown respect.

User @Beauty said:

"He even has his own angels from Temu 😭."

User @Georgette commented:

"I don’t attend his church, but from a simple two-minute research, I found out it was a costume party, and there was a theme on which they were on point."

User @Christ is-my-firm-foundation added:

"Bro, this is scary."

User @Candy shared:

"Rhapsody of realities."

User @Papaga Bless commented:

"You people adore your celebrities. But it becomes a crime when a man of God is honoured and adored."

User @Maggy Angel Lioness said:

"This feels so weird 😩."

Watch the TikTok video below:

