South African entrepreneur Jayden Crosson surprised a hard-working car wash employee with a generous tip after striking up a heartwarming conversation

While stopping by to get his sports car cleaned, Jayden gifted the dedicated worker with a “cool personality” R2,000 cash tip

The video documenting the beautiful moment was shared on Instagram on 18 June 2026, touching many viewers who showered him with praise

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jayden Crosson surprised a car wash worker with a large cash tip and praised his incredible work ethic. Image: @crossoncourse

Source: Instagram

The local entrepreneur had taken his Toyota Supra, a high-performance sports car valued at over R1.5 million, to the car wash for a clean. While they were attending to his car, Jayden was engaged in an uplifting conversation with one of the employees.

Jayden rewards a car wash worker with a massive tip

Touched by the man's diligent spirit, Instagram user @crossoncourse withdrew R2,000 from an ATM to hand over as a surprise reward. The man was left in absolute disbelief by the life-changing gesture and thanked the content creator profusely. Jayden explained that he dislikes showing off his good deeds, but decided to publish the video, hoping it would motivate others to help others in need.

Watch the Instagram video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The online community was moved by the kind gesture and wished Jayden endless blessings, while noting how happy the man was.

User @qwulight said:

"Keep doing God's work, bro 💯!"

User @dupreezsclinton shared:

"Keep doing what you're doing, brother. You don't understand how much you've blessed the people you've blessed, well done💪🏆."

User @bernadettelr commented:

"He's amazing, I also trust him with my car wash, it's always clean 🫧."

User @skichas added:

"Big ups, bro 🙌."

User @marcooo_ shared:

"This is why I want to be wealthy, to bless others!"

User @uncle.tom__ said:

"You will never run out of money, bro 🙌."

3 Briefly News articles about cash gifts

A Mugg & Bean customer left a waiter speechless after rewarding him R5000 for his exceptional service during a morning shift.

A 21-year-old content creator surprised a struggling Mr D driver with an R2,000 tip just as the man was stressing over his car not starting.

A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts and showered him with cash, while guests watched in awe.

Source: Briefly News