A University of Pretoria legal expert warned that parents who refuse to vaccinate their children are not entirely shielded from legal consequences

Dr Liesl Hager found a theoretical legal foundation exists for civil liability claims if an unvaccinated child causes harm to another person

Hager also flagged a gap in South African law around school admissions and vaccination requirements that urgently needs clarity

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Childhood injection. Doctor giving a 5-month-old boy an injection, while he sits in his father's lap. Image: Science Photo Library

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Parents in South Africa who choose not to vaccinate their children may not be breaking any law, but a legal expert says they could still find themselves in court. Dr Liesl Hager from the University of Pretoria's Department of Private Law raised the issue during an interview with CapeTalk, drawing on her research into childhood vaccination and civil liability.

She confirmed that no South African legislation currently forces parents to vaccinate their children or prohibits them from doing so. However, she was clear that this legal gap does not offer complete protection. Her research found a theoretical basis on which a civil lawsuit could succeed if a parent's decision not to vaccinate leads to legally recognised harm to another child or person and all the requirements for civil liability are met.

What a claimant would need to prove

Hager was quick to caution that winning such a case would be extremely difficult. A claimant would need to show that harm was both foreseeable and preventable, and would have to prove that an unvaccinated child contracted a vaccine-preventable illness, passed it on to someone else, and directly caused measurable injury as a result. Hager also clarified that civil law is not a tool designed to push vaccine uptake.

The picture becomes more complicated when constitutional rights come into play. According to Business Tech, parents may cite religious or cultural freedoms as grounds for refusing vaccination, but Hager pointed out that those rights have limits. A court could find that a child's rights to life, health and dignity outweigh a parent's religious or cultural objections, particularly in life-threatening situations.

Oral polio vaccine vials are kept on a table. Image: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto

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The need for clearer vaccination laws

Beyond individual liability, Hager argued that South Africa needs far greater legal clarity on vaccination policy as a whole. She highlighted confusion around school admissions, noting that some provinces recommend vaccines for entry but no binding national guidance exists. She believes lawmakers should specify which vaccines, if any, are compulsory, establish recognised exemptions and define the legal consequences when harm results from non-vaccination.

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