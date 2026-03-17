Students rushed for vaccines and antibiotics as fear spread quickly across a UK university campus following reports of suspected meningitis cases

A tense atmosphere took over student residences as many packed their bags and left, while others stayed behind waiting for answers and urgent medical guidance

Health officials moved swiftly to contain the situation, but uncertainty lingered among students unsure whether it was safe to remain on campus or return home

Kent University students panicked on 15 March 2026 after reports of suspected meningitis cases emerged.

UK university students panic over meningitis outbreak while seeking vaccines . Images: BBC News and Carl Court

Source: UGC

Urgent health measures forced a scramble for vaccines across the entire campus. Health officials and university management moved quickly to contain the growing situation. Students sought antibiotics while classes were disrupted, and many fled for home. The outbreak fears came amid growing concern about clusters in close living environments.

A campus on edge

Students described a tense atmosphere as information filtered through various social media channels. The situation escalated much faster than expected, and left many students in fear.

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One student said exams were cancelled or moved online during the initial chaos. Others packed their bags and left campus within hours of hearing about suspected cases. Steady streams of departures from student housing followed throughout the long, stressful day.

Another student revealed that a family member had been hospitalised with a suspected meningitis infection. This raised fears that the illness could spread well beyond the campus.

Race for protection

Close contacts of cases were offered preventive antibiotics to reduce their overall risk. Clinics were set up to handle demand while students queued for urgent jabs. A report by Mediclinic warns that infections spread rapidly in shared spaces like halls and rooms. Early treatment of the disease is critical to survival and reducing long-term complications for adults.

A TikTok clip posted by BBC News captured the anxiety as students spoke about the situation.

Watch the BBC News TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts to the panic

Briefly News compiled comments from the BBC News clip below.

@Justshain |🇹🇿 commented:

“I thought we all got vaccinated when we were babies.”

@LF wrote:

“I can’t believe this is happening on the anniversary of COVID.”

@Natalie Would 🇦🇺 said:

“I've had viral meningitis, it's no joke. I've never been so sick, and I now suffer from migraine as a reminder, 37 years later.”

@user1947517522498 wrote:

“I thought these students would have had the MMR jabs to prevent this. So how is this happening?”

@el asked:

“Does no one get a meningitis vaccine before they go to university anymore?”

A member of French Red Cross carries out a vaccination against Meningitis on a student at Rennes' school of business campus. Image: Damien MEYER

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News