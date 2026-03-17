“Happens on COVID Anniversary”: UK University Students Rush for Vaccines as Meningitis Grips Campus
- Students rushed for vaccines and antibiotics as fear spread quickly across a UK university campus following reports of suspected meningitis cases
- A tense atmosphere took over student residences as many packed their bags and left, while others stayed behind waiting for answers and urgent medical guidance
- Health officials moved swiftly to contain the situation, but uncertainty lingered among students unsure whether it was safe to remain on campus or return home
Kent University students panicked on 15 March 2026 after reports of suspected meningitis cases emerged.
Urgent health measures forced a scramble for vaccines across the entire campus. Health officials and university management moved quickly to contain the growing situation. Students sought antibiotics while classes were disrupted, and many fled for home. The outbreak fears came amid growing concern about clusters in close living environments.
A campus on edge
Students described a tense atmosphere as information filtered through various social media channels. The situation escalated much faster than expected, and left many students in fear.
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One student said exams were cancelled or moved online during the initial chaos. Others packed their bags and left campus within hours of hearing about suspected cases. Steady streams of departures from student housing followed throughout the long, stressful day.
Another student revealed that a family member had been hospitalised with a suspected meningitis infection. This raised fears that the illness could spread well beyond the campus.
Race for protection
Close contacts of cases were offered preventive antibiotics to reduce their overall risk. Clinics were set up to handle demand while students queued for urgent jabs. A report by Mediclinic warns that infections spread rapidly in shared spaces like halls and rooms. Early treatment of the disease is critical to survival and reducing long-term complications for adults.
A TikTok clip posted by BBC News captured the anxiety as students spoke about the situation.
Watch the BBC News TikTok clip below:
Social media reacts to the panic
Briefly News compiled comments from the BBC News clip below.
@Justshain |🇹🇿 commented:
“I thought we all got vaccinated when we were babies.”
@LF wrote:
“I can’t believe this is happening on the anniversary of COVID.”
@Natalie Would 🇦🇺 said:
“I've had viral meningitis, it's no joke. I've never been so sick, and I now suffer from migraine as a reminder, 37 years later.”
@user1947517522498 wrote:
“I thought these students would have had the MMR jabs to prevent this. So how is this happening?”
@el asked:
“Does no one get a meningitis vaccine before they go to university anymore?”
More articles involving meningitis
- A confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at a Durbanville school has prompted a paediatrician to issue an urgent warning to Western Cape parents.
- A confirmed meningococcal meningitis case at a Durbanville school left many Cape Town parents deeply concerned.
- Former Australian cricket star Damien Martyn was in a critical condition after being hospitalised with meningitis.
- An East London woman, Zininzi Mpurwana, is an inspiration to the nation after defying the odds despite suffering from TB Meningitis.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za