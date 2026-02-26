A confirmed meningococcal meningitis case at a Durbanville school left many Cape Town parents deeply concerned

A local doctor stepped in to clarify the situation, explaining that while the disease is serious, it remains rare and does not constitute an epidemic

Although two vaccines are available to protect against various strains, parents were advised not to panic or rush, especially given the limited stock

The incident highlighted how quickly anxiety can escalate following a single confirmed case. Medical professionals emphasised informed planning over fear-driven decisions, encouraging families to consult healthcare providers calmly while monitoring updates responsibly.

The picture on the left showed a young girl in hospital. Image: DC Studio

On 26 February 2026, the Facebook page Tender Touch Mother & Baby Clinic – Cape Town shared a video update from Dr Paul Sinclair of Vincent Pallotti Hospital. In the clip, he reassured the public that this was not an epidemic but a serious yet rare disease. He confirmed that the affected child had recovered and been discharged, and that no additional cases had been reported at the time of the update.

Doctor Sinclair from Tender Touch Cape Town hospital explained that while vaccination against meningococcal strains is available, including Menactra for ACWY strains and Bexsero for B strains, there was no urgency to panic. He noted that vaccine stock was currently limited and that the immunisation is costly, encouraging parents to plan calmly with healthcare providers rather than rush. Th caption reads:

"Please listen to this update from Dr Paul Sinclair (Vincent Pallotti hospital). 1. This is not an epidemic 2. This is a serious but rare disease 3. The child in Durbanville has recovered and has been discharged and there are currently no more cases. 4. Although it is a good idea to get the 2 vaccines we have (Menactra against ACWY strains and Bexsero against B strains) it is NOT urgent. 5. Currently stock is low and difficult to get 6. There is no need to rush to do this. It is an expensive vaccine and you have time to plan for it. 7. We will work out the best time to fit it into your child's schedule. Thanks for your patience and understanding."

Community urged to remain calm

Parents across Cape Town were left anxious after a confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at a Durbanville school sparked widespread concern. Social media posts circulated rapidly, with many families fearing a potential outbreak and rushing to enquire about vaccines.

The incident highlighted how quickly public fear can escalate following a single confirmed case. While meningococcal meningitis remains a dangerous infection that requires swift medical attention, health professionals emphasised measured responses, clear communication, and informed decision-making to prevent unnecessary panic in the community.

The screenshot on the left showed a doctor wearing a stethoscope. Image: TenderTouchCapeTown

Here’s what Mzansi said

Rufaiya Shaik asked:

“Was the child who recovered and is back home vaccinated?”

Shannon Mackay commented:

“Thank you, Dr Sinclair.”

Deone Rossouw commented:

“Great. This video needs to go viral, especially after the fear that was spread.”

Anna Juliana van Schoor asked:

“What about pregnant women?”

