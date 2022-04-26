Deborah Fraser has been in a wheelchair since being admitted to the hospital on her way to perform at a gig in North West in February

The gospel singer was rushed to the hospital with meningitis but has still been taking gigs and performing, saying she hasn't lost her voice

Her fans took to social media to comment on her weight loss, saying they are praying for her recovery

Legendary gospel singer Deborah Fraser has lost her mobility due to her sugar levels being high, which resulted in her doctors diagnosing her with meningitis. The award-winning singer was in hospital from February until March after becoming sick on her way to a gig in Klerksdorp, North West.

Gospel artist Deborah Fraser was diagnosed with meningitis some months back and is confined to a wheelchair. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The singer spoke to a media publication about the day she was rushed to the hospital. She said she was unconscious on the day and the other artists who were also performing at the same gig sked that she gets transported to the hospital. Deborah is asking for love and prayers from her fans.

"I went to different doctors and they said it does happen and it's just a matter of time, so I am waiting for that. It will take time for me to go back to walking. If there isn't a major problem. They have to check it thoroughly."

According to TimesLive, the singer is currently with her family in Durban and will soon return to Johannesburg to start physiotherapy at a rehabilitation centre. She also said that she is still going to continue lending her legendary voice to her fans.

"I am performing still because there is nothing wrong with my voice or hands, except that there's a headache that comes and goes. Plus, I cannot walk, sometimes I wake up feeling as if I can't think properly, as if I'm losing my mind. Otherwise, I can sit in my wheelchair and sing."

Deborah's fans took to to express their concerns for the singer's health, with others noticing that she has lost weight. Her fans also wished her a speedy recovery with @mlilo_pololo saying:

"Speedy recovery to mum Deborah. God will perfect your healing."

@poelanomalema

"So sad."

@MokweleMmaphuti said:

"I will put her in my prayers, may she get healed."

Iconic TV host @Feliciamabuza said:

"Get well, Deborah Fraser. May God give you more years to share your wonderful voice with us. Thanks for your appearances on the #FeliciaShow. Get well soon!"

@trmakgatho said:

"Oh no, praying for her healing!"

@ManchiMarebane said:

"Sending her love!"

Gospel singer Deborah Fraser turns 40: "40 years of being born again"

Others wished the legendary singer a happy birthday regardless and thank he for blessing us with her music.ok to social media to announce her spiritual birthday. The 56-year-old snaps of herself looking gorgeous.

Her fans were in disbelief of her age and actually went on Google to search for her real age. She responded to her fans by jokingly asking them if they will believe her or Google.

Others wished the legendary singer a happy birthday regardless and thank her for blessing us with her music.

