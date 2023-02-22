AKA's death shot DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz into the spotlight as fans wait to see how they will go about with Kairo Forbes

Social media users have been speculating on Murdah Bongz and the Forbes family do not go along after not attending AKA's funeral

A recent picture circulating on social media has proven that it's all love between the Forbes family and DJ Zinhle's family

Social media users have been dishing their thoughts on DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's marriage. Many felt the star disrespected her husband when she mourned her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend AKA.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle posted a picture while chilling with Kairo Forbes and AKA's parents. Image: @murdahbongz and @kairo.forbes.

The streets have been full of speculation from peeps about AKA and Murdah Bongz not getting along despite the former Black Motion star's touching tribute.

DJ Zinhle prays for guidance as she and Bongani raise Kairo Forbes

Murdah Bongz will probably take over the daddy duties for Kairo following AKA's death. DJ Zinhle warmed many hearts when she prayed for guidance as she and Murdah Bongz raise Kairo without AKA. she wrote:

"Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani @murdahbongz and I as we raise our daughter."

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle hang out with Kairo Forbes and AKA's parents

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle recently shared a picture which confirmed to the public that there was no bad blood between her husband Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana and the Forbes family.

The picture shared on the Siyabonga hitmaker's Instagram stories shows Bongani, Zinhle, Tony and Lynn Forbes, Kairo Forbes and AKA's aunt having some quality time.

