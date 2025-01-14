Musawenkosi Mnikathi appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court, charged with contravening the electoral court

The IEC official from Pietermaritzburg was found in possession of four boxes with ballots in it during the 2024 May elections

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members packed the courtroom for the case, as they maintain they were robbed during the elections

MK Party members packed the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court where an IEC official appeared in relation to the party's case of vote rigging during the 2024 elections.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s bid to prove they were robbed in the 2024 national elections is picking up steam.

Jacob Zuma’s party has long since maintained that vote rigging during the elections prevented an accurate representation of voters’ voices.

While the party has never fully detailed what evidence they have, the appearance of an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court has given them reason to celebrate.

IEC official attempts to have charges dismissed

Musawenkosi Mnikathi, an area manager in the Imbali area in Pietermaritzburg, appeared in the Magistrate's Court facing one count of contravening the electoral court.

Mnikathi originally appeared in court after he was found in possession of four boxes containing ballot papers outside a polling station during the elections. He was accused of transporting the ballot boxes without supervision, with MK Party supporters alleging that he planned to tamper with the votes.

During his latest appearance on 14 January 2025, Mnikathi attempted to have charges against him dropped, but the judge argued that he had a case to answer for, and his appeal was dismissed. The case has since been postponed.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members packed the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court where an IEF official appeared.

MK Party pleased with decision

Speaking outside the courtroom, KZN Provincial Commissioner Willies Mchunu praised all the MK Party members who took the matter up.

“It’s very important that the MK Party is vindicated. All these members of the MK Party who took this matter up must be applauded, not just by the party, but by the nation because justice has to be seen to be served,” he added.

What you need to know about MK's vote tampering claim

The MK Party accuses the IEC of vote rigging and called for a recount across key provinces

Zuma confirmed that the party would boycott the opening of parliament as a result of their claims

Zuma accused the Independent Electoral Commission of ignoring vote-rigging evidence

MK Party blamed electoral staff for voter fraud while detailing some of the evidence they had

Zuma maintains MK Party will run SA

Briefly news reported that Zuma maintained that the MK Party were robbed during the national elections in May 2024.

On 9 December 2024, Zuma told supporters that the party had proof and that they would soon be called to govern the country.

South Africans joked on social media that the former African National Congress leader knew all about rigging votes.

