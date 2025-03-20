A tattoo-covered Afrikaans content creator, @rianvanskaap, humorously responded to a follower who questioned whether his church had issues with his extensive body art

In his witty reply, the TikToker joked that because his father is a "Maruti" (pastor), he gets unlimited passes for sinning, playing on the common religious objections to tattoos

South African social media users flooded the comments section with laughter, with many relating to his humorous take on religious expectations

One gent shared a clip answering a follower's question on whether his church had any issues with his tattoos. Images: @rianvanskaap

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaans TikTok creator has amused thousands with his comical explanation about why his extensive tattoos aren't a problem for his church. Content creator @rianvanskaap, known for his entertaining and often quirky videos, responded to a follower's question about his visible body art that can be seen on his neck, hands, and legs throughout his various posts.

In the video, he addresses someone asking:

"So your church doesn't have problems with your tattoos?"

His response was quick-witted and unexpected, claiming that because his father is a Maruti, he gets unlimited sins. The joke plays on the idea that having a religious leader as a parent somehow grants special privileges to break religious rules.

The content creator expressed this with a straight face, letting the humour of his statement sink in with viewers. Many viewers immediately caught on to the joke, recognizing it as his characteristically playful take on religious expectations rather than a serious theological position.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Religious views on tattoos

Tattoos have been controversial in many religious communities, particularly among conservative Christian denominations in South Africa. The primary Biblical reference often cited comes from Leviticus 19:28, which states,

"You shall not make gashes in your flesh for the dead, or incise any marks on yourselves."

However, scholars have different interpretations of this text. Some argue that this prohibition was specifically targeted at pagan mourning practices rather than all forms of body art. Language scholars John Huehnergard and Harold Liebowitz suggest that in ancient times, tattoos were often used to mark enslaved people or as signs of devotion to pagan deities, which would explain why they were forbidden for Israelites seeking to maintain their distinct religious identity.

More contemporary Christian views on tattoos vary widely. Many denominations now accept tattoos as a form of self-expression or even spiritual devotion, especially when they contain religious imagery or text. Others remain opposed, viewing the body as a temple that should not be marked.

One man shared a clip stating that because he is a Maruti's son, he's allowed to commit unlimited sins. Images: @rianvanskaap

Source: TikTok

South Africans laugh at the unlimited sins joke

The comment section quickly filled with South Africans enjoying the creator's humorous take:

@Blomkie✝️ related to the experience:

"My Dad was a Maruti too. We are always very naughty!!!💯"

@tanyacoleridge couldn't contain her laughter:

"Unlimited sins🤣🤣😭"

@Rich_Art_Poet joked:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa💀🇿🇦"

@favouritehun suggested:

"Chomee you deserve your reality show 🤣"

@giggles had a philosophical take:

"People who are still concerned with tattoos and piercing we all have unlimited sins 😂😂😂"

@jojopsa declared proudly:

"🤣😂🤣SOUTH AFRICANS NEVER DISAPPOINT 🤣"

@Queen_Mtikitiki_🇿🇦 had to control herself:

"🤣🤣Nooo man. I can't laugh out loud cz am sick😂😂the people in my house will think am pretending."

@Kgosigadi_yaMokgatla quoted the line that made her laugh:

"😅😅😂I like it for "my dad is a Maruti I get unlimited sins😅😂👌""

