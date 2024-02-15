Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo also celebrated Valentine's Day solo

The 51-year-old former Idols SA judge's hilarious Valentine's Day video went viral on social media

The star rocked a cowboy look in the colour red and dancing to Beyoncé's new song Texas Hold 'EM

Somizi Mhlongo celebrated Valentine's Day this year solo. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi celebs served netizens with couple goals Valentine's Day edition content recently on social media, with flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo being one of them with his solo content.

Somizi's hilarious Valentine's Day video trends on X

The former Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo, recently made headlines once again on social media after he flaunted his toned body during his vacation not so long ago on Instagram.

The 51-year-old star found himself trending on Twitter (X) after his hilarious Valentine's Day video went viral. The star was seen in the video dressed like a cowboy in the colour red, vibing to the American singer Beyoncé's new song Texas Hold 'EM. The news and gossip page, MDNews, shared the clip on their X page and wrote:

"Somizi celebrates Valentines Day ❤"

See the post below:

The star also posted it on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Happy valentines. Happy Beyoncé challenge. NB: white men applications are open now. Coz wow."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to SomGAGA's video

Fans and followers of the media personality shared their reactions to the video on social media:

_nextbigthing._ wrote:

"Abo Somizi are dancing on Valentine’s Day??? Mjolo is no one’s mate yoh."

mpumi_lumi said:

"I noticed some dinglingz from both videos."

mahlesukati responded:

"Mlakalaka wona "

@Thaps_Ndaba commented:

"This guy is so gifted!!! what a waste "

@IAMTHEEPREACHER mentioned:

"What a waste of "

@XolaniN24370221 replied:

"Yeyi uSomizi uziqedile izingane zabafana eUJ ikakhulukazi lezi ezi gymayo."

Somizi Mhlongo poses next to liquor store

In a previous report from Briefly News, flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has a new business venture and shared the news very interestingly.

Living the Dream with Somizi Mhlongo's followers on Instagram were surprised to see that the reality TV star is in the alcohol business. The media star was beaming and looked triumphant, posing in front of his new business.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News