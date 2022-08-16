Ntsiki Mazwai had something to say after noticing how Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka interact of their show on Kaya FM

Sol Phenduka joined Dino Ranaka's Kaya FM radio show, but many listeners think that he could be more vocal

Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to add her own thoughts on why Sol Phenduka is not thriving on radio

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her two cents on Kaya FM's decision to hire Sol Phenduka alongside Dineo Ranaka. Pop culture commentator Ntsiki Mazwai joined many people who were not satisfied with Sol Phenduka's performance on Kaya FM.

Ntsiki Mazwai talked about the reasons why she thinks Kaya FM is to blame for Sol Phenduka's lacklustre presence on Dineo Ranka's show. Image: Instagram/@missntsikimazwai/@solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka was having a ball on Podcast and Chill with Mac G when he got an offer to work on Kaya FM with Dineo Ranaka. Ntsiki Mazwai explained why Kaya FM's decision to work with Sol Phenduka may not have been the best idea.

Ntsiki Mazwai side-eyes Kaya FM's decision to pair Sol Phenduka with Dineo Ranaka on radio

Ntsiki took to Twitter to say that Dineo Ranaka needs a more experienced co-host. The poet's comments come after Sol's disappointing performance on Kaya FM yet again. Ntsiki wrote in a tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Maybe the mistake Kaya made was to pair Dineo up with a junior.... Maybe she needs a challenge."

Some netizens were quick to disagree with Ntsiki as they continued to put the blame on Dineo Ranaka. Other netizens reasoned that Sol could be acting differently because Dineo is the main host of the radio show.

@skuMehlo commented:

"I don't agree greats like Bob Mabena were paired with juniors, but they elevated those juniors because they were content with who they were."

@phunyas1 commented:

"Sol was great with DJ Fresh and also with Mo Flava. Dineo is too uptight for breakfast. She should do mid-morning."

@Emkay_SJ commented:

"I think you're wrong. This is an opportunity for Sol to learn, and Dineo is a perfect person to teach him."

Ntsiki Mazwai adamant UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi is not fit to be a leader

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, for an opinionated tweet that left a bad taste in Mzansi people's mouths.

In a deleted tweet, Mamokgethi responded to a social media user who was advertising her nail business on Twitter. @YummydishLebo asked ordinary people to help her business by getting their nails done for R200.

Using the platform's quote tweet, Phakeng ignored the girl's original reason for the post and began promoting her foundation. Adopt-a-learner is a programme that assists students who have graduated from high schools in townships or rural areas.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News