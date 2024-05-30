Amapiano star DBN Gogo recently wished herself a happy birthday on social media

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker turned 31 on Thursday, 30 May 2024 and she wrote a heartfelt message to herself

The celebville and her followers flooded her comment section with sweet birthday messages

South African-born DJ and producer DBN Gogo expressed gratitude for being granted yet another year around the sun.

DBN Gogo turns 31

The amapiano star DBN Gogo whose real name is Mandisa Radebe recently celebrated her birthday, on Thursday, 30 May 2024. This was after the star trended online when rumours of her allegedly dating Adulting actor Luthando BU Mthembu circulated on social media.

Earlier on, Focalistic's ex-girlfriend shared a post on her Instagram page wishing herself a happy birthday and stating that this year is very personal to her.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday kid ❤️ woman of my dreams! This year is very personal."

See the post below:

Netizens wish DBN Gogo happy birthday

Shortly after she shared the post on her social media, many fans and the celebville wished her a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

bonang_m wrote:

"Happy birthday my Queen. Love you long time."

mbalimkh_ said:

"Beautiful, kind, amazing woman! Happy birthday. May you continue to be abundantly blessed."

moozlie responded:

"What a stunner! Happy Birthday to our favourite granny. We love you."

abrooklynwinter replied:

"Happy Birthday Gogzin ❤️ may’fane nenye."

misspammie_ commented:

"Happy Birthday ICON. Keep inspiring!! Stay Shinning!"

solosworld_ mentioned:

"Happy Birthday Gogo, more life superstar!"

cherrified_ shared:

"Happy new year to the ultimate superstar! Wishing you an even more blessed trip around the sun Gogzin."

