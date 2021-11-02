Shimza Receives Backlash Over Recent Kunye Event, DJ Apologises for the "Mess"

DJ Shimza has received backlash over the recent Kunye event held at Mushroom Park in Sandton at the weekend

The DJ had to apologise to a young lady who complained about the expensive booze sold at the gig and hot drinks

Other social media users accepted Shimza's apology while others felt that he should not have apologised because the show was a success

DJ Shimza has apologised to one of his fans who wasn't impressed by the star's recent Kunye event. The peep complained about the booze prices at the concert which took place at Mushroom Park in Sandton on Sunday, 31 October.

The young lady took to social media and also complained about limited seats, hot drinks and buying a cup to down their drinks with for R15. She said the show was a "mess".

Shimza took to to reply to the party-goer who put him on full blast on the micro-blogging app. The music producer humbled himself and said he'll do better next time. According to ZAlebs, Shimza replied to the tweep:

"Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming."

Tweeps took to Shimza's timeline to share their thoughts on the lady's complaint and the DJ's apology.

@breezymak said:

"To be honest all those complaints are just someone looking for attention. She sounds like someone who has never attended an outdoor event in her life. Prices are standard especially because of the lineup playing at the event. Congratulations Shimza on the event."

@mphoroza99 wrote:

"That is not nearly good enough, this is not your 1st gig. Background stuff or not, your poor organisation skills with inflated pricing can not be condoned."

@dontcare_mrs commented:

"Why are you explaining yourself this people. If they are not happy they must go somewhere else. Simple."

@juniorlekena added:

"The next Gig will be on point I can smell it."

DJ Shimza takes Kunye global

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza took his live set known as Kunye to another level. The popular musician recorded the show on a boat in Portugal.

The star played for a live audience in a posh yacht while cruising on the beautiful coast of Portugal. The artist's fans praised him for thinking out the box when it comes to live entertainment.

Shimza took to Twitter to share a video of the party on a luxurious boat. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned the post:

"Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box."

