Mzansi podcaster Rea Gopane went in hard, firing shots at Bonang Matheba and her alleged fake business moves

Rae went in deep, claiming that Bonang is nothing more than a pretty face and has fooled everyone with drama

According to the podcaster, Bonang lied about securing a vineyard and claims people need to start seeing her truth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Queen B is in the hot seat again! Mzansi podcaster Rea Gopane claims Bonang Matheba is not all that she makes out to be.

Rea Gopane took shots at Bonang Matheba during his recent podcast episode and he laid it on real thick. Image: @reagopane_ and @bonang

Source: Instagram

Having had shots fired at her like a soldier in Afghanistan after announcing she’s trashing her management agency, Bonang trash talk has been flooding headlines and social media timelines.

Speaking about the carnage that has hit Bonang on his Everything SA Music platform, Rea claimed that B paints a good picture but peeps need to start seeing the cracks, reported ZAlebs.

Rea said that “Bonang is not as smart as she pretends to be,” and took a jab at her business skills, dethroning her from the boss babe pedestal she’s been sitting on for so long.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bringing up the one thing that has had peeps tripping, Rea asked again, where’s the vineyard at, B? Lol, he had zero chill!

“Don’t ever be happy when someone is suffering”: Pearl Thusi stands up for Bonang Matheba

Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba have never been friends, however, that does not mean Pearl is going to turn a blind eye when a fellow sister is getting torn apart, reported Briefly News.

Bonang has been receiving a lot of backlash since she announced Celebrity Services Africa (CSA) is no longer her managing her brand. Seeing all the shade that people are throwing, especially CSA claiming all that is Queen B, Pearl felt the need to have her say.

Pearl took to social media making it clear that getting a kick out of another’s downfall is downright awful. Sis went as far as saying that those who do are “witches,” reported The South African.

While Pearl did not mention Bonang’s name directly, peeps could read between the lines. Women standing up for women, yuuuus!

Source: Briefly.co.za