Ferguson Films telenovela The Queen is definitely a fan favourite as it keeps viewers glued to the screen every night at 21:00

The week's episodes have had a focus on Mjekejeke dance with lady luck, where he won big time in the Lotto but is yet to tell a soul

Peeps on social media have been trying to advise Mjakes on what his next move should be, the big question is should he tell Patronella

Mzansi Magic's The Queen is trending on social media after last night's spicy episode. The episode titled Money Makes The World Go Round had many talking about Mjekejeke's lotto win and how long he's going to keep the money a secret.

The latest episode of 'The Queen' has peeps debating whether or not Mjekejeke should tell Petronella his big news. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

This week on The Queen Mjekejeke became a very lucky many when he took his chances with the lotto and actually scored the jackpot. The Khoza truck driver has been keeping the news of his win to himself as he figures out what he is going to do with his newly found fortune.

Viewers on Twitter are overjoyed for Mjekejeke but the majority agrees that he definitely should not tell his wife Patronella about his newly found riches or else he will find himself on the next episode of I Blew It.

