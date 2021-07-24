The Queen's Action-Packed Season Finale Has Mzansi Begging For More

The Queen's season finale had viewers on the edge of their seats as the dramatic soap opera ended with a bang

The Sebatas ambush the Khozas in an action-packed episode that had social media users praising the show

Most people loved the finale but some viewers accused the show's writers of being too predictable

The season 5 finale of the popular Mzansi Magic show, The Queen, had viewers on the edge of their seats. The action-packed episode saw the Sebatas ambush the Khozas in an attempt to avenge the death of Mpho Sebata, played by Thando Duma.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the dramatic soap opera. Many loved the show while some accused the writers of being too predictable.

Social media users begging for more

@LMsungwa:

"How Kagiso is moving and firing the gun you'd swear he is a real soldier "

@Aluta_Continua6:

"I Knew It... QUEEN and KING it's about to go down Season 6 #TheQueenMzansi"

@lebogangngweny2:

"Harriet is tired. If there's anyone to take over the mantle of being"The Queen" it's Thando. Jessica Nkosi understood the assignment. Give this woman her SAFTAs!"

@Kok3tso2:

"When this is all over and Brutus realises they shot all the alcohol #TheQueenMzansi."

@SimthoBiyela:

"People are shooting whiskeys like that as if we're not on lockdown #TheQueenMzansi."

@mystery3104:

"I don't want the Khozas to die but I so damn love seeing Thando looking fierce. Yes, shoot wena baby."

The Legacy's Refilwe Madumo defends Pearl Thusi after Mthethwa plea

Refilwe Madumo has defended Pearl Thusi after she made a plea to Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Generations: The Legacy actress explained that Pearl wants the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister to assist artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Most social media users dragged Pearl claiming that some celebs don't need the government's financial assistance because they'll buy expensive clothes. In defence of the Queen Sono actress, Refilwe took to Twitter and said artists are suffering and hungry because of the pandemic.

