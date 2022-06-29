A vibey video of a schoolchild has gone viral after Mzansi people caught a case of the weekend feels from it

Facebook page Imitsanyelo We Fashion Front share the video showing the young boy busting some grown moves

Some could not believe that a boy that young knew how to dance like a regular Saturday night groover

Some children are growing up before their time. A video showing a young schoolboy dancing left people hella impressed with his moves. You could swear he spent every Friday night at the groove.

A young boy busted some moves at school and was caught on camera. Image: Facebook / Imitsanyelo We Fashion Front

If there is one thing the people of Mzansi love, it is a good dance video, and that is exactly what the young man gave them.

Facebook page Imitsanyelo We Fashion Front shared the vibey video of the kid dancing at school as if he was in a club or something. We have to give it to him, the boy can dance.

The people of Mzansi cannot believe a small kid can dance like this

Where even did he learn those moves? Social media users were taken aback and could not help but vibe with the energy this schoolboy was dishing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Luvo Malevis Busakwe said:

“I dance like the one next to him ”

Charlie N-cube said:

“I can see that kid being a problem in future.”

Ogaranya Ogaranya said:

“This boy is old shame”

Sivuyile Quvile said:

“Young man with a doek feelin' himself in the zone”

Ausi Keke said:

“There's a lot happening on this video ”

